Open Menu

Sindhi Adabi Sangat Pays Tribute To Poet Gada Hussain Khaskheli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Sindhi Adabi Sangat pays tribute to poet Gada Hussain Khaskheli

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A special meeting chaired by Prof Idrees Jatoi of the Sindhi Literary Association of Hyderabad was held in memory of Sindh's revolutionary poet Gada Khaskhaili.

Eminent writer Gul Sindhi in his article said that there are few such characters in the Sindhi society, who could fight for national prosperity along with earning their livelihood.

Salim Chana in his article ‘Poet enriched with Sindhi ism and globalization said that Gada was a patriotic poet who also wrote against social inequalities along with the aesthetic poetry

He supported world peace by writing a poem on Chagai and Pukhran war blasts

Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that Gada Khaskhaili's two poems: 'Asan Jo Rooh Raghi Aa and Attack on Chagai and Pukhran. Who sang the hymn.

Taj Joyo, talking about the poetry and personality of Gada Khaskheli, said that Gada was a poor person who started a national journey with Rashid Morai, Hafiz Mohammad Bakhsh Khaskhaili and Abdul Wahid Arisar.

He wrote poetry in the company of his father Rams Ali, Hafiz, Deedar Faqir and Dadan Faqir and later became a rich writer in Sindhi Literary Society and Rashid Morai.

Faker Syed San Sundus Natu remained till the end.

His courage and determination did not diminish even when he was fighting with diseases. His poetry was full of Sindhi and humanity.

Idrees Jatoi said that the company of musicians and Sufis following the incarnation of Sufi Deedar Faqir gave him love, music and poetry.

Show the way. His poetry which was published in the first book 'Aman Minhunjo Tarano Aa' Adam Malik and Asan in 2007.

Those who raised their voices against oppression and wrote songs of peace and unity proved themselves as poets of the 21st century.

While his poems are revolutionary and resistant, there are also romantic and aesthetic feelings in his ghazals.

In his poetry there is the color of blood of Basanti flower and the fragrance of berries.

In the meeting, Deedar Sham, Ghulam Qadir 'Mantazar' Chang, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Junji, Saqee Mansoor Kosi, Ashiq Solangi, Dr. Aziz Talpar read their poetry. Dariya Khan Pirzado, Abdul Latif Mallah and Wahid Ghahi also paid tribute to Gada Khaskheli in their own words. In the end, the literary institutions were asked to publish the revolutionary, national and aesthetic poetry of Gada Khaskheli.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Century World Music Poor Company Rashid Hyderabad San Chagai Jatoi Azhar Ali Deedar Blood Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

13 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

22 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

22 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

22 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

22 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

22 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

22 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

22 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

22 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

22 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan