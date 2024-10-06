Sindhi Adabi Sangat Pays Tribute To Poet Gada Hussain Khaskheli
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A special meeting chaired by Prof Idrees Jatoi of the Sindhi Literary Association of Hyderabad was held in memory of Sindh's revolutionary poet Gada Khaskhaili.
Eminent writer Gul Sindhi in his article said that there are few such characters in the Sindhi society, who could fight for national prosperity along with earning their livelihood.
Salim Chana in his article ‘Poet enriched with Sindhi ism and globalization said that Gada was a patriotic poet who also wrote against social inequalities along with the aesthetic poetry
He supported world peace by writing a poem on Chagai and Pukhran war blasts
Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that Gada Khaskhaili's two poems: 'Asan Jo Rooh Raghi Aa and Attack on Chagai and Pukhran. Who sang the hymn.
Taj Joyo, talking about the poetry and personality of Gada Khaskheli, said that Gada was a poor person who started a national journey with Rashid Morai, Hafiz Mohammad Bakhsh Khaskhaili and Abdul Wahid Arisar.
He wrote poetry in the company of his father Rams Ali, Hafiz, Deedar Faqir and Dadan Faqir and later became a rich writer in Sindhi Literary Society and Rashid Morai.
Faker Syed San Sundus Natu remained till the end.
His courage and determination did not diminish even when he was fighting with diseases. His poetry was full of Sindhi and humanity.
Idrees Jatoi said that the company of musicians and Sufis following the incarnation of Sufi Deedar Faqir gave him love, music and poetry.
Show the way. His poetry which was published in the first book 'Aman Minhunjo Tarano Aa' Adam Malik and Asan in 2007.
Those who raised their voices against oppression and wrote songs of peace and unity proved themselves as poets of the 21st century.
While his poems are revolutionary and resistant, there are also romantic and aesthetic feelings in his ghazals.
In his poetry there is the color of blood of Basanti flower and the fragrance of berries.
In the meeting, Deedar Sham, Ghulam Qadir 'Mantazar' Chang, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Junji, Saqee Mansoor Kosi, Ashiq Solangi, Dr. Aziz Talpar read their poetry. Dariya Khan Pirzado, Abdul Latif Mallah and Wahid Ghahi also paid tribute to Gada Khaskheli in their own words. In the end, the literary institutions were asked to publish the revolutionary, national and aesthetic poetry of Gada Khaskheli.
