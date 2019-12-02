Sindhi Ajrak, cap symbols of love; Governor Sindh

(@imziishan)

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that Sindhi cap and Ajrak were the symbol and identity of love and the the culture of Sindh

In a meeting with 16-member delegation led by Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Imran Ismail said that people of the province with centuries-old culture were peace loving, according to a statement.

He said that brotherhood, tolerance, passion for one another's were unprecedented. Sindh the land of the Sufis, was of unique importance in terms of its culture and traditions.

The delegation included Federal Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Muhammad Hussain Khan, Hamid Azfar, Muhammad Rashid Khilji, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Safdar Abbasi, Zulfiqar Mirza, Ali Gohar Mahar, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Aslam Abro, Liaquat Ali Jatoi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Ashraf Qureshi and Prakash Lohana.

Governor Sindh presented gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi caps to the members of delegation in connection with Sindhi Culture Day.