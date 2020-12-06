Sindhi cultural day ceremony held at CM house

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitated the people of Sindh province on the occasion of Sindhi cultural day today.

He was addressing a special ceremony held in this regard at CM office here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that people of Sindh are our brothers and sisters and Sindhi cultural day in Punjab was being celebrated to promote national solidarity and cohesion.

He said that rich historic culture of Sindh had roots in one of the oldest civilizations of the world.

Usman Buzdar said "solidarity and brotherhood" among the people of Pakistan is a precious gift which we all can give to our motherland.

He said collective efforts were of utmost importance for progress and prosperity in the country.

On the occasion Sindhi Ajrak chaddars were presented to CM Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Information Secretarty Raja Jahangir Anwar.

Portrait of famous late folk singer Allan Faqeer was also presented to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

App/yrb-swf/