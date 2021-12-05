'Sindhi Cultural Day' is a beautiful blend of Indus, Islamic civilizations: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said that the 'Sindhi Cultural Day' is a beautiful mixture of the Indus Civilization and Islamic Civilization.

In his message on the 'Sindhi Cultural Day' here, the Governor said that the culture of Sindh is the mirror of province people's friendship with humanity and braveness.

He said that the Sindhi Cultural Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of December.

Imran Ismail said that today is the day of loving one's culture and respecting other's cultures.

He said that the Sindhi Cultural Day is the message of harmony and brotherhood.