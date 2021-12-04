UrduPoint.com

Sindhi Cultural Day Observed Across Northern Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

Sindhi Cultural day observed across northern Sindh

The traditional Sindhi Cultural day was observed across the northern Sindh on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The traditional Sindhi Cultural day was observed across the northern Sindh on Thursday.

On this connection, rallies and functions would also held in all big and small towns of the Sukkur.

Speaking in an event, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Shaikh highlighted the importance of Topi Ajrak day.

Speakers said that Punjabi, Pashtun, Baloch and urdu speaking are all our brothers and we don't discriminate against anyone.

He said that like everyone takes pride in own culture and traditions.

Adminstrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari said that we are proud to represent our five thousand years of traditions.

On the occasion, people were dressed in traditional Ajrak and festive dresses at the occasion to promote Sindhi culture.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Arslan Sukkur Topi Event All

Recent Stories

AC Murree imposes fines on profiteers; lodges FIR ..

AC Murree imposes fines on profiteers; lodges FIR against shopkeeper for overcha ..

1 minute ago
 India 69-0 at stumps, lead N. Zealand by 332 in se ..

India 69-0 at stumps, lead N. Zealand by 332 in second Test

1 minute ago
 Seven more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RW ..

Seven more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

1 minute ago
 Thousands flee as Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts

Thousands flee as Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts

1 minute ago
 Various Groups organize rallies to observe Sindhi ..

Various Groups organize rallies to observe Sindhi Cap and ajrak Day

1 minute ago
 Rebels kill police officer in C.Africa's south

Rebels kill police officer in C.Africa's south

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.