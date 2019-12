Sindhi Culture day celebrated in China

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Sindhi Culture day was celebrated in Hangzhou city of China's Zhejiang province on Sunday.

According to a message received here from Hangzhou (China), a group of students celebrated Culture day in which a group of students belonging to Pakistan and China also participated.

Sayed Zulifikar Ali Shah Bukhari, a Phd student informed that s large number of students dressed in traditional cultural attire with Ajrak and 'Sindhi Topi' celebrated this day on December 01.

The students danced on the tunes of Sindhi folk and cultural songs at the Broken bridge West Lake and Hangzhou tower to celebrate Sindhi culture day.

Those who participated the celebration were Fida Jatoi, Abid Soomro, Aziz Keerio, Farooq Jamali, Tarique Memon, Suhail Hakro, Shah Nawaz Shah, Heemoon Kalani, Khalid Ranjha, Ghafar Solangi, Amir Rafique Lakho, Muhammad Warial Dahri, Nooruddin Khaskheli and Chinese students.