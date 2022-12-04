Sindhi culture day celebrated in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Tens of thousands of people including men, women and children clad in cultural attires poured on the streets in dozens of rallies here on Sunday to mark the annual Sindhi culture day.

The people wearing ajrak, which is a block printed shawl, and Sindhi caps danced to the tunes of Sindhi songs as they moved in rallies in City, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas as well as in Tandojam, Husri and other towns.

Several political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Sindh Taraqi Pasand and other parties also organized their separate rallies.

The rallies began in the morning and continued through the day with almost every other square and intersection in the city brimming with young people dancing to the tunes of cultural songs.

In the evening the events for intellectual discourse were also organized by different groups and non governmental organizations.

The Sindhi news and entertainment channels also organized cultural and musical events to celebrate the day.

A stage where artists performed was also set up outside the Hyderabad Press Club which was visited by many rallies.