Sindhi Culture day celebrated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Sindhi culture day was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm across the province including Hyderabad on Sunday (December, 01) as thousands of people dressed in the cultural attire poured on the streets in dozens of rallies to mark the day.

This day is being celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of December every year as "Aekta Day" which means unity, since 2009. The objective of this day is to spotlight the centuries old rich culture of Sindh.

People wearing Ajrak, a block printed shawl, and Sindhi caps danced to the tunes of Sindhi songs as they moved in rallies.

Major hallmarks of cities and towns have been decorated with Sindhi Ajrak to highlight the cultural values of Sindh. People across Sindh exchange gifts of Ajrak and Topi at various ceremonies.

Several political parties including Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party and other nationalist parties organised separate rallies in the city.

Meanwhile, events for intellectual discourse were also organised by different groups and non-governmental organisations.

A big stage has been decorated at Meeran Muhammad Shah opposite Hyderabad Press Club and the Radio Pakistan where thousands people gathered while dressed in a cultural Sindhi attire and wearing Sindhi Topi and Ajrak.

The Sindhi language is spoken and understood by millions of people across the globe. "The colourful land of Sindh is free of prejudice, hatred, intolerance, and division among its people.

More Stories From Pakistan

