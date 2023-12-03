Open Menu

Sindhi Culture Day Celebrated In Shaheed Benazirabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Sindhi Culture Day celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Like other parts of Sindh province, the Sindh Topi Ajrak Day was celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad on Sunday with zeal and enthusiasm. Large number of colorful programs were organized throughout the districts, which were largely participated by women folk, citizens and children wearing cultural cap, dresses and ajraks.

They said that we were celebrating the day as the Day of Eid and centuries old Sindhi culture.

APP/nsm-rzq

