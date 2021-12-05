Sindhi culture day celebrated in Sujawal

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the province, Sindhi Culture day was also celebrated in Sujawal on Sunday (5 Dec).

People riding on cars, motorcycles and on foot participated in the rallies held in different cities of the district including Darro,Mirpur Bathoro,Jaati and Chohar Jamali.

People wearing cultural dresses performed on Sindhi folk songs. Ahead of Sindhi cultural day, week-long programmes including Bonfire were also organized by political and social organizations.

Meanwhile a massive rally was held in Sujawal city in which a large number of school Children participated. Speakers on the occasion,emphasized on the need for uplift of education in order to highlight Sindh Culture across the world.