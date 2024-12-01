Sindhi Culture Day Marked With Cultural Fervor
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Sindhi Culture Day was celebrated on Sunday across the Sindh province and by Sindhis living across the world to highlight the centuries-old culture of Sindh.
The main event of the Sindh Culture Day was held outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC), where singers sang Sindhi cultural and traditional songs. The people danced to the tunes and enjoyed the cultural moments.
Various programmes at government and private levels were also organized to mark the Day.
The people wearing Sindhi top, ajrak, and vest coats, as well clothes made of ajrak participated in various events held in connection with the day in different parts of the city, like other parts of the province.
The city roads and streets thronged with the people clad in Sindhi cultural dresses.
The culture day is marked every year on the first Sunday of December, which is celebrated with enthusiasm and zest.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK observes World HIV/AIDS Day with resolve to completely eradicate the fatal disease2 seconds ago
-
Speakers call for focus on media & information literacy for societal development37 seconds ago
-
NAB organises cricket tournament42 seconds ago
-
AJK Govt. to continue furnishing consumers with electricity and wheat flour at subsidized rates: Anw ..55 seconds ago
-
63pc people show confidence in Punjab CM’s environmental initiatives59 seconds ago
-
Health minister stresses compassion, prevention on World AIDS Day11 minutes ago
-
Rs. 8.8m released for treatment of police, families21 minutes ago
-
Meeting on Dec 5 to promote schoolteachers21 minutes ago
-
Man killed in domestic dispute21 minutes ago
-
1,581 kalashnikovs recovered during crackdown on illegal weapons31 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar dares PTI to show video evidence of straight firing by LEAs on protestors31 minutes ago
-
2 drug-traffickers arrested41 minutes ago