Sindhi Culture Day Marked With Cultural Fervor

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 09:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Sindhi Culture Day was celebrated on Sunday across the Sindh province and by Sindhis living across the world to highlight the centuries-old culture of Sindh.

The main event of the Sindh Culture Day was held outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC), where singers sang Sindhi cultural and traditional songs. The people danced to the tunes and enjoyed the cultural moments.

Various programmes at government and private levels were also organized to mark the Day.

The people wearing Sindhi top, ajrak, and vest coats, as well clothes made of ajrak participated in various events held in connection with the day in different parts of the city, like other parts of the province.

The city roads and streets thronged with the people clad in Sindhi cultural dresses.

The culture day is marked every year on the first Sunday of December, which is celebrated with enthusiasm and zest.

