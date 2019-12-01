UrduPoint.com
Sindhi Culture Day Marked With Enthusiasm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 08:30 PM

Sindhi Culture Day marked with enthusiasm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Sindhi Cultural Day was celebrated with respect and enthusiasm here on Sunday.

Different rallies, walks and other programs were organized by different organization highlighting various aspects of Sindhi tradition and culture to mark the Day.

People were dressed in colorful traditional and cultural dresses at rallies and other events.

The main event of the Day in the port city was organised outside the Karachi Press Club, which features folk artists performing cultural and folk songs.

In addition to various political and social figures, citizens including women and children largely participated in the events.

Educational institutions and other bodies also organized activities in connection with the Sindhi Cultural Daycelebrations.

