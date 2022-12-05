Sindhi Culture Day observed in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindhi cultural and unity day was observed throughout Larkana and Kambar-Shahdakdot districts on Sunday.

Almost all nationalists, Religious, political, social and other organizations on the day took out rallies. Wearing Sindhi caps and Ajrak the precisionists danced to Sindhi tunes and assembled at Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana. It was giving a look of Eid festivity because small and big processions with smiles and commitment on their faces were seen on the streets and roads.

People exchanged Sindhi caps and Ajraks with each other and danced to the tune of famous folk songs. Students of various colleges and schools took out large rallies. Unprecedented sales of Sindhi caps were witnessed in Larkana and Kambar-Shahdadkot after December 04, 2022, was declared as Sindhi cultural day.

They said there was no threat to the Sindhi culture and culture's an ever-living thing. They said Sindh is rich in culture and tradition and is a soil of the peace-lovers and a Land of the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and Sachal Sarmast. Women also equally participated in the celebrations by wearing traditional dresses and said the Culture Day is a good step to promote handicrafts like Ajrak and Sussi.

They prayed for the prosperity and development of Sindh and the Country. On the occasion, speakers highlighted the importance of the day.

They stressed the need for brotherhood among all people in the country. Many rallies, participated by a large number of people, were also taken out in the city to mark the day.

Several social, political groups and civil society members celebrated Cultural Sindhi Topi and Ajrak Day, and organized different activities among rallies, seminars, gatherings, and dance events on folk songs as well as traditional songs.

On the occasion, Larkano Press Club, Gomi Bai Ladies Club, Bhitai Social Welfare Association, Chandka Special Education centre, district education department, Abbasi Kalhoro Tanzeem, Sindh University Larkana campus, Knowledge Center, and several other nationalists and media organizations organized rallies, seminars, Maach Katchehries and different events of cultural dances on the day.

A large number of people among men, women, and school children dressed in new traditional clothes with Ajrak on their shoulders and Sindhi Topi (cap) on their heads, thronged streets and roads of the cities celebrating Sindh Culture Day here in different parts of the province.

Meanwhile, A large number of women and children at Gomi Bai Ladies Club Larkana organized different activities of Mehndi, dance, and other activities; all were the culturally dressed women and children of schools participated on the occasion. The members of the Ladies Club women including Dr. Sakina Gaad, Farida, Apa Parveen Abro, Natasha Zaighum, Husna Jenejo, and others spoke highly about the Sindhi culture and Ajrak topi on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a big rally was also taken out in Shahdadkot marking the Sindhi cultural day.

The participants in the charged atmosphere in long queues of the motorcade were warmly received on the outskirts of Kambar by the citizens of Kamber.

Such processions and Rallies were also taken out in Warah, Dokri, Mirokhan, Sujawal, Badah, Nasirabad and other towns of Larkana and Kambar-Shahdakdot districts on Sunday.