Sindhi Culture day observing on December 5

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :After the announcement of observing Sindhi Cultural Day on December 05, scores of people from all walks of life have started purchasing Sindhi Topi and Ajrak from shops and stalls.

In Larkana, a large number of people including the Political workers, leaders, NGOs, Students, laborers, villagers, Associations, Unions were seen busy purchasing traditional Topi and Ajrak to celebrate the Day, while the rates of Ajrak and Topi's were soaring and shortages in the all over district and tehsils.

The shopkeepers of Shahi Bazar, Resham Gali, Pakistan Chowk, Royal Road and other tehsil markets told that they had brought for one year season stock which has been sold out within ten days and they have ordered for more stock of Sindhi Topi and Ajrak.