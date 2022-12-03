UrduPoint.com

"Sindhi Culture Day" To Be Celebrated In Hyderabad, Other Cities On Dec 04

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 10:57 PM

"Sindhi Culture Day" to be celebrated in Hyderabad, other cities on Dec 04

Sindhi Cultural Day is to be celebrated across the province on Sunday (December 04) with rallies to be taken out in different cities and towns in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Sindhi Cultural Day is to be celebrated across the province on Sunday (December 04) with rallies to be taken out in different cities and towns in the province.

Each year, Sindhis celebrate Cultural Day worldwide on the first Sunday in the first week of December.

People are donning cultural dresses with Sindhi topi and Ajrak the traditional block-printed shawls to spotlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh as they celebrate this year's theme "Ekta" meaning unity.

Several seminars and programmes have been organized in Hyderabad, a cultural hub of the province on Sunday.

The rallies and functions have been planned to celebrate "Culture Day" while musical programs will also be arranged to mesmerize the general public.

A stage has also been set up outside the Hyderabad press club to celebrate Cultural Day.

