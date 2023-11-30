Sindhi Culture Day to be celebrated on Dec 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) After the announcement of Sindhi Culture Day on December 03, 2023, people from all walks of life started purchasing Topi and Ajrak from shops and stalls to celebrate the day.

In Larkana, a large number of people including political workers, leaders, NGOs, students, labourers, villagers, associations, unions and all walks of life continued purchasing traditional Topi and Ajrak to celebrate the day, while the rates of Ajrak and Topi’s were soaring and shortages in the all over district and tehsils.

The shopkeepers of Shahi Bazar, Resham Gali, Pakistan Chowk, Jinnah Bagh Chowk, Al-Abbas Chowk, Royal Road and other tehsil markets said that they had brought for one-year season stock which has been sold out within four days and they have ordered for more stock of Topi and Ajrak.