'Sindhi Culture Day' to be celebrated on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Sindhi Culture Day will be celebrated on Sunday across the Sindh province and by Sindhis living the world over to highlight the centuries-old culture of Sindh.

The day is marked every year on the first Sunday of December.

The Culture Day is celebrated with enthusiasm and zest.

The Sindhis, on the occasion, wear Sindhi topi (Cap) and Ajrak to show their love and affection with the rich Sindhi Culture.