Open Menu

'Sindhi Culture Day' To Be Celebrated On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

'Sindhi Culture Day' to be celebrated on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Sindhi Culture Day will be celebrated on Sunday across the Sindh province and by Sindhis living the world over to highlight the centuries-old culture of Sindh.

The day is marked every year on the first Sunday of December.

The Culture Day is celebrated with enthusiasm and zest.

The Sindhis, on the occasion, wear Sindhi topi (Cap) and Ajrak to show their love and affection with the rich Sindhi Culture.

Related Topics

Sindh World Topi December Sunday Love

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

6 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

18 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

18 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

18 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

18 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

18 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

18 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

18 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan