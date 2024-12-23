'Sindhi Culture Day' To Be Held Tomorrow At NPC
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 06:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) National Press Club (NPC) in collaboration with Sindh Culture and Tourism Department would hold 'Sindhi Culture Day' on December 24 (Tomorrow).
According to the notification issued by the NPC, renowned Sindhi singer would fascinate the audience with their melodious voice.
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi would be the chief guest at this gracious event.
Senator Nasir Butt, Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan Aqeel Malik, Chairman of Sunni Ittehad Council Sahibzada Hamid Raza, NPC members, their families and prominent political and social figures would grace the event with their presence.
