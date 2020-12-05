UrduPoint.com
Sindhi Culture Day To Be Observed On Dec,6

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Sindhi Culture day to be observed on Dec,6

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :After the announcement of Sindhi cultural day on December 06, 2020 (Sunday), the scores of people from all walks of life started the purchase of Topi and Ajrak from shops and stalls to celebrate the day, which is reported a shortage of traditional Topi and Ajrak throughout Sindh.

In Larkana, large number of people including the Political workers, leaders, NGOs, Students, laborers, villagers, Associations, Unions and all walks of life were continue purchasing a traditional Topi and Ajrak to celebrate the Day on December 06, while the rates of Ajrak and Topi's were soaring and shortages in the all over district and tehsils.

The shopkeepers of Shahi Bazar, Resham Gali, Pakistan Chowk, Royal Road and other tehsil market told that they had brought for one year season stock which has been sold out within ten days and they have ordered for more stock of Topi and Ajrak.

