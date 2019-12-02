Sindhi Culture event held in America

Sindhi Culture event was also held in America

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Sindhi Culture event was also held in America.According to media reports, Sindhi Culture event was also organized in US and Pakistan ambassador also participated in the event.The event was held by Washington DC Chapter Sindh Association of North America.

According to issues press release that Pakistani ambassador Asad Majeed Khan has appreciated role played by people of Sindh region in making Pakistan.

Province Sindh also has honor that birth place of founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah was also Sindh , he added.He said that Sindh culture is great heritage of Pakistan while Pakistani government is making multiple efforts to promote Sindh Culture. He praised bilateral relations of Pakistan and US .Pakistani Ambassador was presented traditional Sindhi cap and Ajrak.