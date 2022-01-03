UrduPoint.com

Sindhi Culture Festival Kicks Off, Prominent Dignitaries To Participate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

A three-day festival kicked off at Arts and Crafts Village, Shakaparian on Monday to promote Sindhi Culture and Heritage and pay tribute to the Sindhi heroes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :A three-day festival kicked off at Arts and Crafts Village, Shakaparian on Monday to promote Sindhi Culture and Heritage and pay tribute to the Sindhi heroes.

The festival organized by Directorate of sports, Culture & Tourism CDA/MCI will remain opened for general public from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily. Entry to the festival, which will conclude on Wednesday, will be free for all attendees on all days.

Talking to APP, Focal Person MCI/CDA Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum shared, "This festival is being conducted to pay tribute to our Sindhi heroes and to promote the Sindhi culture and heritage. It will feature Sindhi culture stalls with free of cost setup provided by the organizers.

" Highly esteemed guests expected to grace this event are UAE Ambassador to Pakistan H. E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, Deputy Commissioner ICT Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Captain (R.) Bilal Hashim, Director General HRD, DG Audit and Accounts of MCI, Deputy Financial Advisor (DFA) Muhammad Qasim Chattha and Director Sports, Tourism and Culture CDA/MCI Amir Shehzad.�This festival will be followed by two other events planned by the same organizers.�The same venue will welcome arts and culture admirers from 7th to 9th January for Arts and Crafts Show 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and a Calligraphy exhibition to be held from 8th to 9th of January, which will commence from 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 5:00 p.m. on both days.

