Sindhi folk artists enthralled audience at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindhi folk artists on Friday enthralled audience with extravagant folk music here at Lok Mela.

The folk artists included Taj Mastani, Manjhi Faqeer, Tufail Sanjrani, Agha Shaheena, Irfan Brohi, Akbar Khamiso, Shakeela Noon, Deeba Sahar and Shaukat Ali presented famous Sindhi folk songs.

Sindh pavilion was a centre of interest for the people who thronged the venue to have a glimpse at the cultural heritage. The Sindhi Ajrak stalls, crafts and Sindhi Pickle stall were attracting a large number of visitors.

Culture pavilions of other provinces were also the major attractions with Sindh displaying the rich culture and traditional architecture of the land of Sufi saints.