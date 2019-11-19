Sindhi Langauage Authority to organise seminar to mark universal children day

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) would organise a Seminar under title Role of Mother in development of Langaugae, to mark the universal children day being celebrated across the globe on 20th November .

According to a press release issued by The Secretary SLA Shabnam Gul, seminar would start at 11 am, presided over by Renowned Educationasi Professor Dr Qamar Wahid while Maryam Majeedi will be the chief guest of the occasion. Professor Dr Rehana Nazeer. Professor Dr Sajida Parveen, Professor Dr Shazia safeer, zahida Abro and Professor Farhat jokhyo will read out their papers.