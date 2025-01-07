Open Menu

Sindhi Language Authority Distributes Certificates Among Students

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) on Tuesday distributed certificates among students who completed ‘Sindhi Language training course from two learning centers.

The Chairman Sindhi Language Authority , Dr Ishaq Samejo said that Language is like a mother which is neither small nor big, but the older it is, the more knowledge and wisdom it has.

He said that It was an ancient language of five thousand years, we should learn it, speak it and read it besides reading Sachal Latif, Sachal and Sami

Samejo said that although we speak different languages, we are one, today I am happy that Students are speaking Sindhi on stage after three months of learning.

Dr. Mohammad Ali Manjhi, a renowned researcher and former chairman of the institution, said that he is happy to see students speaking in Sindhi on the stage today, for the teachers of this institution.

He said that by learning more languages, the knowledge increases, your closeness with others and your identity increases, British government official Richard Brittain can come here and learn 29 languages.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony, Javed Iqbal, host of Sindhi Learning Center and leader of Human Rights Group of Sindh, said that "Some time ago, during a meeting with the Chairman of the Sindhi Language Authority, there was a talk about the Sindhi learning course and the center was opened."

The people of the area took admissions with interest and today the result is in front of everyone that how the learners are speaking Sindhi, he said that we will request the institution to open more Sindhi teaching centers in the city

Abdul Sattar Sarohi, Karim Bakhsh, Vusatullah and Ilahi Bakhsh Ujjan also shared their thoughts.

