Sindhi Language Authority holds online discussion on Shaikh Ayaz’s prose

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Writers, intellectuals and Ayaz experts of Sindh have said that Sheikh Ayaz introduced innovative Sindhi prose and also introduced world literature in Sindhi literature.

They expressed this in an online discussion on the topic of "Language Improvements in Sheikh Ayaz's Prose" organized by the Sindhi Language Authority.

Renowned writer Taj Joyo said that besides poetry, Sheikh Ayaz's prose is also wonderful. Ayaz's prose includes observation, experience and painting. In this prose, he wrote an autobiography, prison diary, essay, journey and letter.

He said that Ayaz's prose and painting should be found in his book "Kathi Teh Bhinbu Thak Musafar" in which He is a wonderful example of the beauty of Thar Presents, although he had a short journey to the desert, his painter preserved the plants, scenery, environment of a desert and brought the rich tone of the Sindhi language in his prose.

Renowned intellectual Jami Chandio said that all human beings who created literature in the world started with poetry and later wrote prose. Knowledge and thinking are essential in prose, Ayaz brought novelty and innovation by using Hussain language in relation to prose in Sindhi literature and he introduced international literature in Sindhi literature.

He said that the creative prose in Ayaz's letters is unmatched, he used similes and metaphors in his prose to enhance the beauty of the language.

He said that I found Sheikh Ayaz to be an innocent person, he used to be happy and worried about small things, speaking concisely, there was a difference between his conversation and his written prose, he who had the beauty of prose language and the romantic fiction was embellished, so his prose language is considered poetic.

Famous poet Adal Soomro said that "Shaikh Ayaz, who was a creator of environment and nature, wherever he went, the environment, He wrote beautiful illustrations on trees, birds and plants, which made the language of his prose more beautiful.

He said that while working as a lawyer in Sukkur, he used to go to Bagarji every Sunday and talk to the environment and the birds and see the wonderful scenery there and said that I want to stay connected with the society.

On every page of his book 'Jag Muri Sapno', there are examples of his beautiful language, the metaphors he has given in his prose and the beauty of his idioms, such beauty will be seen in the prose of any other writer.

Renowned scholar and expert on Ayaz, Dr Fayyaz Latif said, "A good poet does not necessarily have to write good prose, but it is difficult to distinguish between Ayaz's poetry and prose.

He wrote a long and long literary letter in 'G Kak Kooriya Kapri', whose language is unparalleled, but his common letter is the example of his beautiful prose. This perfection was only with Ayaz, who presented the language in a beautiful way. The online discussion was hosted by Dr Ehsan Danish, a well-known writer and the secretary of the Sindhi language authority.