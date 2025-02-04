Sindhi Language Authority organize lecture on National policies on Languages

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) in connection with celebrating the month of February as Sindhi Language, national language awareness campaign organized a lecture on “National policies on languages and critical language policy” at Dr NA Baloch Hall at 4 pm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) in connection with celebrating the month of February as Sindhi Language, national language awareness campaign organized a lecture on “National policies on languages and critical language policy” at Dr NA Baloch Hall at 4 pm.

Eminent Scholar Shafqat Qadri delivering a lecture said that Languages do not die, but languages are killed, when people stop imagining the future in their language, that language cannot survive.

He said that while making policy about language, their status in the society is observed, it is also seen how much power is related to language.

The languages of the powerful parties are given official importance, but the languages of the backward societies and people are not given importance, rather they are treated as bullies.

Many famous people called the languages of the people of the subcontinent as vernacular, i.e. the languages of slaves.

Definitely Sindhi is such a language, which is mentioned in the poetry of Maulana Rum Khan Amir Khusro.

Hindi itself is a language, the Persians called Sindhi as Hindi.

He said that the experts of the world understand that in order to save the environment, the language and culture of the local people have to be saved because only the person who understands these environments and nurtures them.

He understands the environment more in his language, therefore the environment remains safe.

He further said that schools can save the language and it can be destroyed.under the guise of English education, the foundations of hundreds of native languages of the world are being destroyed.

Many people think that what has been kept in the Sindhi language is that it should be shown and read to children, but they forget that the real relationship is feelings and emotions.This is the first sign of being human.

There should be an emotional relationship between the person and the language.

He said that currently 40% of children in the world do not receive basic education in their mother tongue, these 40% of children do not go to developed countries but to seemingly developing countries like Asan and this is a tragedy.

That's why the young class, who become obsessed with the language, but the youth should understand that whether they have imagination or feeling, they are connected with their language, so their feelings should not be marketed as a curve.

On this occasion, Dr Ishaq Samejo, Chairman of the Sindhi Language Authority, said, "Language Awakening Campaign aimed at to awaken the feeling of love for the historical language among the people of our country, as they do in their homes, offices and markets with their mothers and fathers.

Save the language inherited from the ancestors and pass it on to the next generation.