Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has established Sindhi Language Learning center in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur where people unfamiliar with Sindhi language, Teachers of Sindhi Subjects in private Schools and desirous of learning on Line Sindhi could get basic training.

The spokesman of SLA informed here on Monday that, in Sindhi Learning centres a 3-month diploma course for people having no knowledge about Sindhi, a one-month certificate course for teachers teaching Sindhi subject in private Schools and regular online Sindhi learning course was being started.

SLA has advised related persons to submit their admission on SLA's website or on the pages of social media.

It was pertinent to mention that Sindhi Learning centres have been established in SLA's Hyderabad office, Liaqat National library of Culture department in Karachi and Arts Council of Pakistan Sukkur.