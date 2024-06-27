Open Menu

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Award Ceremony On June 28

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Thursday announced to give awards to nominated researchers on their research books and papers related to Sindhi Language.

Spokesman SLA Saleem Jarwar informed that the ceremony will be held in Dr Baloch hall on 28 at 5 pm.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr.

Fateh Muhammad Mari, Eminent poet Akash Ansari and Director Institute of Sindhology Murtaza Siyal will be the chief guests.

Award will be given to the research book of Mansoor Thalho titled ‘Relations ship of Sindhi and Gujarati Languages’ while Taj Joyo will present a review on the book.

Award will also be given to Dr Rizat Buriro’s paper and review of Sur Noori of Sachal Sarmast.

