Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) to confer awards on best authors in 2024

The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has sought nominations for the best books in a range of genres published in 2024 for conferment of awards on the authors

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has sought nominations for the best books in a range of genres published in 2024 for conferment of awards on the authors.

The SLA's spokesman Salim Jarwar informed here on Friday that the interested authors had been requested to submit 5 copies of their books to the authority by February 20.According to him, the awards had been divided in 4 different categories.

He told that the first award pertained to Sindhi language, linguistics, research on language, vacabular, grammar, accents and the Indus script.

Jarwar added that the second award would be given to a work related to publication of a book concerning Sindhi language in any other language of the world.

The spokesman said the third award would be dedicated to the Higher education Commission (HEC) approved research paper on a novel subject in Sindhi.The fourth award would be reserved for the mobile applications, softwares and digital platforms established in Sindhi.

According to the spokesman, books publishing content against the country and religions would not be accepted for consideration for the awards.He apprised that a committee of experts would review the submissions before declaring the winners.