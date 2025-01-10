Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) To Confer Awards On Best Authors In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 10:55 PM
The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has sought nominations for the best books in a range of genres published in 2024 for conferment of awards on the authors
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has sought nominations for the best books in a range of genres published in 2024 for conferment of awards on the authors.
The SLA's spokesman Salim Jarwar informed here on Friday that the interested authors had been requested to submit 5 copies of their books to the authority by February 20.According to him, the awards had been divided in 4 different categories.
He told that the first award pertained to Sindhi language, linguistics, research on language, vacabular, grammar, accents and the Indus script.
Jarwar added that the second award would be given to a work related to publication of a book concerning Sindhi language in any other language of the world.
The spokesman said the third award would be dedicated to the Higher education Commission (HEC) approved research paper on a novel subject in Sindhi.The fourth award would be reserved for the mobile applications, softwares and digital platforms established in Sindhi.
According to the spokesman, books publishing content against the country and religions would not be accepted for consideration for the awards.He apprised that a committee of experts would review the submissions before declaring the winners.
Recent Stories
Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising
UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest supplier
People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative ass ..
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Korea Eximbank Official in S ..
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to ..
Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakista ..
Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rej ..
KP food authority raided water filtration plants to check quality
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applauds security forces for elimina ..
UK sanctions 15 figures linked to Venezuela's 'fraudulent' Maduro
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Forces for Successful Intelligence Based ..
African ambassadors call for enhancing trade and investment relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to Prime Minister on P ..21 minutes ago
-
Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rejecting PTI’s appea ..5 minutes ago
-
KP food authority raided water filtration plants to check quality5 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applauds security forces for eliminating five Khawarij t ..5 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Forces for Successful Intelligence Based Operation in Dera I ..5 minutes ago
-
African ambassadors call for enhancing trade and investment relations5 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader, others till January 245 minutes ago
-
The Rawalpindi Cantonement Board (RCB) gears up for encroachment elimination5 minutes ago
-
Lahore Bar Association elections to be held on 11th5 minutes ago
-
Lnt'l moot on girls’ education in Muslim communities begins tomorrow19 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) to confer awards on best authors in 20245 minutes ago
-
Delegation led by BMGF Dr Rehan calls on Health Secretary5 minutes ago