Sindhi Language Authority to celebrate February as month of Sindhi Language

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has announced to celebrate the month of February as "Sindhi Language, National Language Awakening Campaign".

In this connection a consultative meeting was convened for Sindhi language, national language awakening campaign, academic literary and social organizations, government and non-government organizations, scholars, writers, language experts, teachers and people related to the media.

Representatives of Sindhi Literary Society, SAGA, Teacher organizations SAPLA, Gusta and Sindhi departments of various universities also participated in this meeting.

Describing objectives of the awareness campaign in the meeting Dr. Ishaq Samejo, Chairman of the Sindhi Language Authority, said that according to the constitution of Pakistan, the provinces were empowered to maintain the importance of urdu language, protect, develop and promote their languages. Formulate policies to handle consumption.

The Sindh Assembly has passed important bills and resolutions in this regard.

Two years ago, the Sindh Assembly had passed a resolution on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day that the Mak languages of Pakistan, including Sindhi, should be given the status of national languages.

So that all Country languages including Sindhi can be given the status of national language.

He said that there is an individual struggle to give status to Sindhi language as a national language, but we want to dedicate the month of February this year to this event, all the forums, institutions and all the people who love their mother tongue. Be a part of the campaign and let this campaign become a movement of love for your language.

He said that it is our wish that every language of Pakistan should be recognized as a national language, but until this happens, the Mak languages should be recognized as national languages and provincial assemblies should pass bills to include more languages as national languages.

Inclusion of nine languages in the list of national languages, which need to be raised to give constitutional rights.

Languages are identity and basic human right, which by getting national status, no other language will be harmed, but the respect for their country will increase in the hearts of the people.

