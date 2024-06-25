Sindhi Language Authority To Give Awards To Researchers On June 28
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has announced to give awards to nominated researchers on research books and papers related to Sindhi Language in a ceremony to be held in Dr. Baloch hall on June 28 (Friday) at 5:00 p.m.
The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr.
Fateh Muhammad Mari, Eminent poet Akash Ansari and Director Institute of Sindhology Murtaza Siyal will be the Chief guests.
Award will be given to the research book of Mansoor Thalho titled ‘Relationship of Sindhi and Gujarati Languages’ while Taj Joyo will present a review on the book.
Award will also give to Dr.Rizat Buriro’s paper and review of Sur Noori of Sachal Sarmast on which Dr.Shazia will present her review.
