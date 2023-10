Sindhi Language Authority to hold conference to pay tribute to Scholars

The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will organize a one-day conference to pay tribute to Scholars Ghulam Ali Allana and Dr. Murlidhar Jetlay for their meritorious services in Sindhi Language on Saturday

According to a spokesman of SLA, Salim Jarwar, Eminient intellectuals and writers Dr. Ghulam Nabi Sadhayo, Dr.

Noor Afroze Khuwaja, Taj Joyo, Dr. Aftab Abro, Dr. Altaf Jokhio, Idrees Jatoi, Dr. Aslam Sandeelo, Dr. Shazia Pitafi, Dr. Riazat Buriro and Murtaza Naz would read their papers while Dr. Jagdesh Luchani, DR. Baldev Matlani and Dr. Ravi Parkash Tekchandani will participate in the session online while Dr. Jagdesh Luchani, DR. Baldev Matlani and Dr. ravi Parkash Tekchandani will participate online from abroad.