Sindhi Language Authority To Pay Homage To Shaukat Shoro On His Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 07:06 PM

A delegation of the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) headed by Chairman Dr Ishaq Samejo will visit the grave of eminent Sindhi story writer late Shaukat Hussain Shoro on the eve of his first death anniversary on Wednesday (November 09).

According to the spokesman, the SLA delegation, composed of writers, poets and employees, will pay homage to the late writer for his services and lay a floral wreath on his grave at Jamshoro at about 10 am.

Meanwhile, an anniversary function organized by the SLA and the Culture Department will be held at Sindhi Language Authority's Dr NA Baloch Hall at 5 pm, the spokesperson said.

