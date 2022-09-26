Sindhi language awareness campaign to start from Tuesday

The inaugural program in connection with the awakening campaign for the promotion of Sindhi language will be held here at the Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The inaugural program in connection with the awakening campaign for the promotion of Sindhi language will be held here at the Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium on Tuesday.

According to the SLA spokesperson, the opening ceremony will be held at 11 am in which Sindhi language experts and intellectuals will participate.

Saleem Jarwar said that the aim of this campaign is to promote the Sindhi language and highlight its importance.

Prominent language experts, intellectuals and literary personalities will participate in the program as guests of honour.