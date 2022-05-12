UrduPoint.com

Sindhi OCR Software System Formally Launched At Majid Bhurgri Institute

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 06:46 PM

The Sindhi Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software system was formally uploaded at the Abdul Majid Bhurgri Institute of Language Engineering, Hyderabad on Thursday

AMBILE Hamiz Ali Sindhi OCR Application is a Windows operating system based software that can only be used on a computer and can be downloaded free of charge from 'ambile.pk'.

A ceremony was held at Majid Bhurgri Institute of Language Engineering, located near Allama Daudpota library, and was attended by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University of Arts and Design Prof. Bhai Khan Shar and other dignitaries.

Addressing the ceremony, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro termed the invention of this software as a great service for the promotion of Sindhi language.

He said that the work of AMBILE administration was a great blessing for the new generation of Sindh.

Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Soomro University, Prof. Bhai Khan Shar stated that this software would be useful for Sindhi language and urged the media to publicise it.

While, Secretary Sindhi Language Authority Prof. Shabnam Gul remarked that the creation of this software was the first step towards development and promotion of Sindhi Language.

Elaborating on the features of the software, Director, Majid Bhargari Institute Amar Fayaz Burrito said, "This software recognises the contents of the scanned documents", adding that it can read all Sindhi fonts except cosmetic fonts.

The publishing and media houses, educational institutions including universities and online data collection researchers can take full advantage of this software, Burrito added.

Earlier, the OCR software was formally launched by the distinguished guests.

