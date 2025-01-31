Open Menu

Sindhi Play 'Ghato Ghar Na Aya' Enthralls Audience At PNCA

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted a captivating performance of the Sindhi stage play Ghato Ghar Na Aya, directed by Rafique Isbani on late Thursday which attracted a large audience from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The production, staged by the Bhittai Arts Council Sindh under the leadership of its president, Rafique Isbani, was a dramatic interpretation of Sur Ghato, a poetic masterpiece by the revered Sufi saint and Sindhi poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

With over a thousand stage productions to his credit as an actor and director, Rafique Isbani brought to life the powerful script written by acclaimed Sindhi writer Siraj Memon.

The cast featured prominent artists, including Rafique Memon, Sidra Shaikh, Talib Hussain, Khalid Hussain, Rasool Bux Chandio, Benazir Junejo, Noor Memon Sajan, Sufi Sattar, Aslam Siyal, and Javed Taqafi, who delivered outstanding performances, infusing the play with realism and depth.

The PNCA auditorium was packed with an enthusiastic audience, including political and social dignitaries, media representatives from both print and electronic outlets, and a special delegation from Turkey who applauded the stellar performances of the artists.

Speaking at the conclusion of the play, PNCA Deputy Director Wajiha emphasized the significance of Sindhi as an ancient language deeply connected to the Indus Valley Civilization.

She highlighted that stage drama is a powerful medium of education and social awareness, playing a vital role in reflecting societal issues while offering meaningful entertainment.

The success of Ghato Ghar Na Aya reaffirmed the enduring charm of Sindhi literature and theater, leaving the audience mesmerized by its rich cultural and artistic essence.

