Sindhi rolls out anti drug awareness campaign in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi on Wednesday officially launched the anti-drug awareness campaign imitated by the Private Educational Regulatory Authority(PEIRA) in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

The inaugural seminar to roll-out the campaign was held at the City school participated by a group of 150 students, teacher, parents, and representatives of academia which served as a platform to discuss the possible solutions to tackle this menace, a news release said.

To widen the scope and effectiveness of this campaign, a series of similar seminars will be conducted at six major private educational institutions in the ICT over the next couple o months. Employing a cluster approach, the campaign aims to maximize outreach and impact by including smaller Institutions in the outskirts of Islamabad.

The caretaker Federal Minister Mr. Madad Ali Sindhi expressed his optimism about the campaign, stating, "This initiative represents a crucial step forward in eradicating the potential issue of drug abuse. It highlights the pivotal role educational Institutions can play in shaping a healthier future for our youth."Dr. Syeda Zia Batool the Chairperson of PEIRA, emphasized the commitment to this cause by noting, "Addressing the issue of drug abuse isn't peripheral to our educational goals; it is central. Ensuring the physical and mental well-being of our students is imperative for nurturing an environment conducive to learning and personal growth".