Sindhi, Urdu Mushaira Held In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Sindhi, Urdu Mushaira held in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The District Literary, Poetry, and Music Committee of Rotary International on Sunday night organized the All Sindh Sindhi-Urdu Poetry recitation session, presided over by the renowned poet Ayaz Gul.

The District Governor of Rotary International, Syed Taazeeb ul Hasan Kazmi, former District Governor Rao Muhammad Saleem, and District Governor elect designated Shakeel Qaimkhani, Chairman of the District Literature, Poetry, and Music Committee,Qurban Mangi and Co-Chairperson Ms Shazia Alam attended the program.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Tahzeeb ul Hasan Kazmi said that organizing this Mushaira is a commendable activity.

The Rotary International encourages such activities with a positive outlook, he added.

Poet Ayaz Gul said in his presidential address that Sindhi-Urdu Mushaira organized by Rotary International is an important step to promote poetry, adding that are delighted to hear the poetry of young poets, who are writing with creativity.

Noor Rizvi, Akhtar Dargahi, Jawad Jafari, Najma Noor, Anees-ur-Rehman, Manzoor Khamosh Lashari, Shazia Alam Shazi, Sajjad Mirani, Ali Hasan Sarki, Sajid Jamali, Didar Masoom, Nisha Kanwal, Khawaja Zulfikar, Mir Suobdar Saeed, Asif Baloch, Inayat Allah, Ali Musafir, Parvez Mahar, Raheel Burdi, Shajahan Chachar, and others received applause for their captivating poetry recitals.

