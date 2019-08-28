Sindhis to fight shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan army against India: AJK President

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has said that visit by an eight-member delegation from Karachi to Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir, will convey a highly positive message to the Kashmiri people on the other side of the Line of Control in Srinagar Islamabad , Badgam and Jammu , and will boost their morale.

He was talking to the delegation who called on him under the leadership of Pak Sarzameen Party founder Syed Mustafa Kamal and the party President Anis Qaimkhani at Aiwane Sadr in AJK State's metropolis on Wednesday.

The AJK president said that the patriotic people of Karachi had broken the back of India by eliminating the terrorism in the city, "Karachi is not only the economic hub of Pakistan, but also the second home of Kashmiri people, he said adding that the sons of Karachi must rise up in support of their oppressed brothers and sisters in occupied Kashmir", Khan emphasized.

He maintained that after ouster of pro-India elements from the politics of Karachi, the back of India stood broken, and India can no longer hatch conspiracies against Pakistan in this city.

Sardar Masood Khan hoped that PSP and all other national parties will jointly raise their voice in support of the besieged Kashmiri people through rallies and demonstrations as well as local and foreign media in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, PSP chief Syed Musatafa Kaml said that India had always weakened Karachi which had served as the backbone of country's economy.

"The people of Sindh right from Karachi up to Kashmore are with their Kashmiri brethren, and are ready offer every sacrifice for the Kashmir cause," he said, and warning that if India imposed war on us, every citizen of Pakistan and Sindh shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army will fight and defeat India.

Meanwhile, a representative delegation of Supreme Court of Pakitan Bar Association led by chairman human rights committee of the bar, Rana Ghulam Sarwar called on the AJK president at Aiwane Sadr here, and discussed massive crackdowns by Indian Army, constant curfew, worst human rights violations and implementation of draconian laws by the Indian Army against the defenseless Kashmiri people.

The bar association called upon human rights across the world to take immediate notice of human rights trampling in occupied Kashmir, and exert pressure on India to give up the policy of resolving Kashmir issue through military force, and find a political and diplomatic solution to the issue.

The delegation observed that Modi regime, through world's biggest terrorist outfit RSS has been playing a game of death and destruction in not only occupied Kashmir but the whole of India.

Through a memorandum addressed Uited nations Secretary General Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBAP) strongly condemned and rejected the illegal action by the Indian government regarding India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The SCBAP demanded the UNO to play its role in stopping genocide of Kashmiri Muslims and secured release of incarcerated Hurriyat leaders of IOK.