Sindhology award 2019 to be organized in December 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Annual 'Sindhology Awards-2019' would be organized in December 2020 in order to give away awards to the best books published in 2019.

This was announced by the Director Institute of Sindhology (IoS), University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan Mughal here Friday.

According to details, the Director said that the best books published in the year 2019 would be awarded in the ceremony scheduled to be held in December while the final date for the event will be announced later.

Whereas he advised the authors of books published in the year 2020, to dispatch as many as five copies of their books to the Institute of Sindhology latest by January 15, 2021 for the nomination of awards to be given in the next annual occasion to be held in December 2021.