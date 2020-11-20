UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindhology Award 2019 To Be Organized In December 2020

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Sindhology award 2019 to be organized in December 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Annual 'Sindhology Awards-2019' would be organized in December 2020 in order to give away awards to the best books published in 2019.

This was announced by the Director Institute of Sindhology (IoS), University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan Mughal here Friday.

According to details, the Director said that the best books published in the year 2019 would be awarded in the ceremony scheduled to be held in December while the final date for the event will be announced later.

Whereas he advised the authors of books published in the year 2020, to dispatch as many as five copies of their books to the Institute of Sindhology latest by January 15, 2021 for the nomination of awards to be given in the next annual occasion to be held in December 2021.

Related Topics

Sindh January December 2019 2020 Event Best

Recent Stories

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

32 minutes ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

32 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

36 minutes ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

37 minutes ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

39 minutes ago

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.