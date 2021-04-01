UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindhology Award Ceremony On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:14 AM

Sindhology award ceremony on Friday

Director of Institute of Sindhology, Sindh University Dr Mehmood ul Hassan Mughal Wednesday informed that literary award ceremony would be held on April 02 at Pir Hassam u din Rashdi Auditorium at 11:00 a.m

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Director of Institute of Sindhology, Sindh University Dr Mehmood ul Hassan Mughal Wednesday informed that literary award ceremony would be held on April 02 at Pir Hassam u din Rashdi Auditorium at 11:00 a.m.

Sindh University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will preside over the ceremony. On the occasion authors will be given award in various literary genres.

The guests had been asked to ensure implementation on coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing masks and adopting preventive measures in order to contain spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Sindh April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

19 seconds ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

13 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

16 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

16 minutes ago

Italian dogs sniff through Covid-19 bootcamp

16 minutes ago

Ukraine sees record virus deaths, new curbs in Kie ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.