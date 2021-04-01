Sindhology award ceremony on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

Director of Institute of Sindhology, Sindh University Dr Mehmood ul Hassan Mughal Wednesday informed that literary award ceremony would be held on April 02 at Pir Hassam u din Rashdi Auditorium at 11:00 a.m

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Director of Institute of Sindhology, Sindh University Dr Mehmood ul Hassan Mughal Wednesday informed that literary award ceremony would be held on April 02 at Pir Hassam u din Rashdi Auditorium at 11:00 a.m.

Sindh University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will preside over the ceremony. On the occasion authors will be given award in various literary genres.

The guests had been asked to ensure implementation on coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing masks and adopting preventive measures in order to contain spread of COVID-19.