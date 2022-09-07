UrduPoint.com

Sindhology Institute To Digitize Antiques Photographs Taken In Various Events

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 08:42 PM

After the project to digitize the rare books, publications, manuscripts and historical records, the Institute of Sindhology University of Sindh has decided to digitally preserve the photographs of the conferences, seminars, convocations and other events held at different times on the campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :After the project to digitize the rare books, publications, manuscripts and historical records, the Institute of Sindhology University of Sindh has decided to digitally preserve the photographs of the conferences, seminars, convocations and other events held at different times on the campus.

The Director Institute of Sindhology Ghulam Murtaza Siyal in a statement on Wednesday expressed his commitment that the photographs preserved in Sindhology will be digitized and placed on the website of the institute so that these could be accessible to everyone globally.

He said that the photographs of various events were historical records, which must be digitized and preserved.

In the current modern era, he said that it was necessary to digitize everything and put it online in order to safeguard all kinds of historical records and heritage for long.

