Sindhology Literary Award Ceremony Postponed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:26 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Director Institute of Sindhology, Sindh University, Dr Mehmood ul Hassan Mughal Tuesday informed that the literary award ceremony which was scheduled on April 12 have been postponed.

He said new date will be announced later, a press release said.

More Stories From Pakistan

