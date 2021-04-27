Sindhology Museum closed due to COVID-19 spread

The museum and research library of the Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh Jamshoro have been closed for an indefinite period due to spread of COVID-19 cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The museum and research library of the Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh Jamshoro have been closed for an indefinite period due to spread of COVID-19 cases.

The Director of the Institute of Sindhology, Dr Mahmood Al-Hassan Mughal in his circular informed on Tuesday that 50 percent staff in all departments of the institute will perform their duties with strict compliance of the standard operating procedures of the government.