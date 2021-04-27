UrduPoint.com
Sindhology Museum Closed Due To COVID-19 Spread

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:34 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The museum and research library of the Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh Jamshoro have been closed for an indefinite period due to spread of COVID-19 cases.

The Director of the Institute of Sindhology, Dr Mahmood Al-Hassan Mughal in his circular informed on Tuesday that 50 percent staff in all departments of the institute will perform their duties with strict compliance of the standard operating procedures of the government.

More Stories From Pakistan

