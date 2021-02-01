UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh's All Districts To Be Included In Development Plan: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:21 PM

Sindh's all districts to be included in development plan: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said a huge development package had recently been announced for Karachi and similar packages would also be given to all districts of Sindh

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said a huge development package had recently been announced for Karachi and similar packages would also be given to all districts of Sindh.

He expressing his dismay over a lack of development in Sindh for over a decade adding that PPP had completely failed to develop the Shikarpur district.

He was addressing a public gathering in Shikarpur on a two day visit to Jaccababad, Shikarpur and Sukkur districts. He said that Pakistan's COVID-19 policy has been appreciated globally.

He retried that prior to PTI government formation, in July 2018, the Consumer price Index was 5.8 percent while core was 7.6 percent, indicating that the rate of inflation is lower today than prior to the PTI government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Visit Sukkur Price Shikarpur July 2018 All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, 4,452 reco ..

11 minutes ago

ASOS in 330m deal for Arcadia brands; 2,500 jobs a ..

25 seconds ago

Kashmir Day to be celebrated with zeal and fervor ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 7,952 vi ..

2 minutes ago

Central African Rebel Groups Alliance Rejects Pres ..

2 minutes ago

Typhoid conjugate vaccine drive launched to target ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.