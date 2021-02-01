Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said a huge development package had recently been announced for Karachi and similar packages would also be given to all districts of Sindh

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said a huge development package had recently been announced for Karachi and similar packages would also be given to all districts of Sindh.

He expressing his dismay over a lack of development in Sindh for over a decade adding that PPP had completely failed to develop the Shikarpur district.

He was addressing a public gathering in Shikarpur on a two day visit to Jaccababad, Shikarpur and Sukkur districts. He said that Pakistan's COVID-19 policy has been appreciated globally.

He retried that prior to PTI government formation, in July 2018, the Consumer price Index was 5.8 percent while core was 7.6 percent, indicating that the rate of inflation is lower today than prior to the PTI government.