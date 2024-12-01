Sindh’s cultural day reflects harmony and heritage: Nisar Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Sindh Energy Minister Nisar Shah on Sunday said that the Sindhi Culture Day signify as a celebration of the province’s timeless traditions, values, and harmony.

In a special message on the occasion, he said that this day symbolises shared values of brotherhood, peace, and cultural pride, a private news channel reported. “Sindhi Culture Day is a powerful reflection of Sindh’s enduring heritage of tolerance and unity”, he said.

He highlighted Sindh’s historical role as a beacon of peace and coexistence, stating that the province has been a lighthouse of harmony and love for centuries.

Shah reiterated the Pakistan People’s Party's (PPP) commitment to safeguarding and promoting Sindh’s cultural heritage.

He said that such celebrations help foster unity and ensure that the rich traditions of Sindh remain a source of inspiration for future generations.

Across the province, Sindhi Culture Day is being celebrated with traditional fervour, marked by cultural performances, rallies, and ceremonies showcasing Sindh’s vibrant heritage.