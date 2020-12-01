UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh's Culture Thousand Years Old, Says Haleem Adil Shaikh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Sindh's culture thousand years old, says Haleem Adil Shaikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh Tuesday said that the culture of Sindh was thousand years old and it should be celebrated every year.

Welcoming the celebrations of Sindhi Cultural day, he said that the jubilation of culture day would help promote the fervor among new generations.

Haleem said that the cultural days in every province should be celebrated to promote brotherhood.

He said, "We encourage to celebrate culture of each province of the country."He further said that standard operating procedures should be adopted while celebrating the cultural day.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

16 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

1 hour ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

1 hour ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.