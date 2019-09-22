UrduPoint.com
Sindh's Development Depends On Timely, Accurate Tax Collection: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 01:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, has said that the development of the province depends on timely and accurate collection of taxes and advised officers to achieve their goals in a timely and honest manner.

The minister issued this directive at a meeting he chaired to review and accelerate the overall tax collection across the province, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh and Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh said that the excise department receives tax revenue from Sindh Motor Vehicle Tax, Infrastructure Cess, Professional Tax, Cotton Fee, Property Tax and Entertainment Duty.

During the current financial year in the months of July and August, he added, a total of Rs 12172.986 million have been received yet.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the performance of the Excise Sindh Department in collecting taxes has been commendable.

He said the department recovered over 100 percent taxes during the last financial year and this time too it should try to ensure that its performance and tax collection was better than last year.

On the occasion, Director General Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui briefed the minister on the steps taken to make the Narcotics Department active. The minister expressed his satisfaction on the measures and emphasised on making the sector more active.

