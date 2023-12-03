ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday that Sindh has been a multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-ethnic unit for centuries.

Delivering his speech at the Sindhi Cultural Day ceremony here, he said Sindh had united different religions and races from different regions of the world.

"Sindh's diversity is its strength, not its weakness," Murtaza Solangi remarked.

The Sindhi Cultural Day this year was linked with the celebration of Sindhi women's event, Murtaza Solangi said.

The minister said that humility and resilience were embedded in Sindh culture like steel, which could be moulded but not broken.

He said it was significant that in the poetry of great Sindhi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, seven ragas were named after women.

From Bhittai to Sheikh Ayaz, poets had highlighted the role of Sindhi women, Murtaza Solangi maintained.

The way the brave women of Surmi organization showed their performance, he said it was an example for other women of Pakistan.

He was of the considered opinion that the feelings of mercy, tolerance, and forgiveness were more in women than in men.

The minister said that women had more power of tolerance and attention to detail.

He said once he asked former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto how she made it possible to work with those who in the past had tormented her and indulged in her character assassination. The minister said she replied that the cause she was working for was greater than her and she could not compromise her cause.

"Our development is not possible without recognizing the importance of women in all spheres of life", Murtaza Solangi added.

Murtaza Solangi said he was happy to see his friend and teacher Madad Ali Sindhi at the function.

The caretaker minister congratulated the people of Pakistan especially Sindhis on the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day in Sindhi language.