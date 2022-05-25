UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Sindh Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chohan on Wednesday lauded the media for creating political awareness and sensitizing the people about importance of elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chohan on Wednesday lauded the media for creating political awareness and sensitizing the people about importance of elections.

He was addressing the seminar on the topic 'Dialogue with Media and Civil Society for Inclusive Elections' here in the metropolis.

Discussing the upcoming local bodies elections in the province, the Election Commissioner of Sindh vowed to implement the elections' code of conduct and added any violation for that matter would not be tolerated. Besides, he also pledged to take strict action against the violators.

He urged the media and civil society to play their due role in upcoming local government Elections.

Director Election Commission Sindh Pervez Kalhoro informed that after the 18th amendment of the constitution, the local bodies became a provincial subject and being handled in accordance to respective laws of the province.

